Workers' Party calls for Singapore to stay united and to remain calm amid global outbreak of Wuhan virus

SINGAPORE - Even as Singapore grapples to contain the spread of the Wuhan virus, which has infected seven people here, the opposition Workers' Party on Tuesday (Jan 28) called for Singaporeans to stay united, remain calm and to heed instructions from the various ministries.

"We have to stay united, and heed instructions given by the various ministries, especially that from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Manpower, and the Ministry of Education," said the party in a statement.

It also urged people to remain calm and to avoid fear-mongering by speculating or spreading rumours online.

"If you have any doubts, please refer to official announcements or news from major news outlets," said the statement posted on its website.

The global outbreak of the novel coronavirus was serious and concerning, the party added.

"The government has established a multi-ministry task force to consolidate efforts in containing the spread of the virus within Singapore, as well as overseas. We give the task force our full support during this trying period," it said.

The party also thanked the individuals working to contain the spread of the virus at Singapore's borders and healthcare institutions.

It said: "The Workers' Party thanks all of them for their efforts and sacrifices, and we stand behind them in this nation-wide effort to tackle the coronavirus."

Individuals also can play their part to stay safe, by staying vigilant and taking the necessary precautions, the party said.

Related Story Wuhan virus: Get latest updates

"This includes maintaining good personal hygiene practices, such as washing your hands frequently with soap, and avoiding crowded places. We also urge everyone to follow the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health. If you feel unwell, seek medical attention immediately," the statement said.