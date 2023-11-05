Women in your 40s: Prepare for menopause

Here are edited excerpts from the conversation:

Q: How can menopause affect the entire body?

A: Ovaries, which produce eggs for fertilisation, also produce very important hormones for women, predominantly being estrogen, progesterone, and also testosterone. Oestrogen is not just a hormone required for reproduction, it is a hormone that affects almost the entire body.

The menopausal transition, also known as perimenopause, starts when symptoms of the change first appear and can last for several years. Vasomotor symptoms are the most commonly known – these include hot flushes and night sweats. They indicate an abnormality of a woman’s thermoregulation system, which is in the brain. This shows that estrogen has effects on the brain.

Vasomotor symptoms can be accompanied by poor sleep. Some women may experience rashes, while others develop acne or melasma (brownish patches on the skin) on the face, among other symptoms.

Q: Menopause is also when a woman’s risk of cardiovascular disease can go up. What are the other issues?

A: Women may see their blood pressure and cholesterol levels creep up during the menopausal transition. They also tend to put on weight, which can tip them into insulin resistance, a pre-diabetic state. So this increase in cardiovascular risk is actually because we start having these risk factors.

It’s very important for women to understand this so that they get themselves screened. They can maintain a healthy lifestyle to protect themselves against cardiovascular disease.

Q: Do the symptoms go away?

A: (The age of) 49 or 50 could be the time of the final menstrual period, but a woman’s hormone levels start going down in the years before. A lot of woman in their early 40s may find their periods getting a bit lighter and they may get feelings of heat.

The symptoms are usually more pronounced in the perimenopausal period because that’s when the hormone levels are fluctuating. By the time the hormone levels are quite low, the symptoms are much better.

Most women may just have mild hot flushes but some can have moderate to severe hot flushes. It’s important for them to understand what’s happening to their bodies during this transition. Women should consult their doctors if their symptoms are bothersome or affect their quality of life.

Q: For years, many women have stayed away from hormone replacement therapy (HRT), mostly for fear of a higher risk of breast cancer. How safe is HRT?

A: In the 1980s and 1990s, a lot of women were getting hormone therapy and we could see a lot of benefit. That changed after 2002. One arm of a large randomised controlled trial, the Women’s Health Initiative study, was halted because the researchers found that women taking oestrogen and a synthetic form of progesterone known as progestin had an increased risk of breast cancer, heart attacks, stroke, and blood clots.

However, there are a few caveats. First, the women in the trial were between the ages of 50 and 79 – we do not start women in their late 60s and 70s on hormone therapy, but those in their 40s and 50s.

Second, a lot of the women were smokers, obese, or had hypertension and so on.

Since then, newer hormone therapies have emerged. Nowadays, we also have transdermal patches or gel, which have been shown to be much safer and much more similar to the human body.

HRT is the most effective treatment for vasomotor symptoms, and generally, the benefits of HRT outweigh the risks in healthy women under the age of 60.

