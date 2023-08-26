Should older women go for breast cancer screening? Experts divided

SINGAPORE - Screening for breast cancer in older women could do more harm than good, a study funded by the United States’ National Cancer Institute has found.

The study of over 54,000 older women who were screened for breast cancer found that among those aged between 70 and 74, there was overdiagnosis for 31 per cent of them. The figure was higher for those aged between 75 and 84 – at 54 per cent.

The study defined overdiagnosis as detecting a cancer that would not have caused symptoms in a person’s lifetime. Finding breast cancer could lead to worry and could even harm these women as they would be put through unnecessary treatment.

The results of the study by a team from the Yale Cancer Centre and Yale School of Medicine were published on Aug 8 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Oncologists here are somewhat divided on the issue. Singapore recommends mammograms every two years for women aged 50 and older.

Dr Sim Yirong, a senior breast surgeon at Singapore General Hospital and the National Cancer Centre Singapore, disagreed with the study’s findings, saying such thinking “implies that the treatment of breast cancer for this group of patients would have no added benefit”.

“It is well established through multiple randomised controlled trials that screening mammography is efficacious in reducing overall breast cancer mortality,” she said. “This is because treating breast cancer at an earlier stage is associated with an improved treatment outcome and overall survival.”

Dr Sim also pointed out that at the age of 70, women in Singapore can expect many more years of life than their counterparts in the US. The average life expectancy of a woman in Singapore is 85.2 years, compared with 79.3 years in America.

Women here who are 65 years old can expect to live, on average, till the age of 87.3 years.

About 16,000 women here are 90 and older.

Even the American Cancer Society and American College of Physicians said there are benefits to breast cancer screening if a person is expected to live for at least 10 more years, Dr Sim added.

She said local data from a study by the SingHealth Duke-NUS Breast Centre, where she is a senior consultant, has shown the benefits of detecting and treating breast cancer early in women aged 80 and older.

For those who are fit for surgery, the outcome is as good as that for those aged below 80. With surgery, their overall survival rate is better than that for women who do not have surgery.