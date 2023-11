SINGAPORE – Some couples in Singapore are going beyond conventional fertility procedures like IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) in their quest for conception.

They are opting for womb massages mixed with moxibustion, a technique in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) that involves burning herbs near the skin; oxygen therapy said to enhance baby-making odds; catered meals which claim to improve fertility; and even a “sperm guide” that reduces post-coital semen leakage.