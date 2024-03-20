Dealing with erectile dysfunction: Treatments include stress relief to sound wave therapy

An estimated 51.3 per cent of men over the age of 30 suffer from some degree of erectile dysfunction (ED) in Singapore, according to a local study published in the Singapore Medical Journal.

Defined as persistent difficulty in having or keeping an erection, ED may develop due to a number of reasons – from physical and neurological causes, to lifestyle and nutrition.

Dr Jonathan Teo, consultant urologist at UroHealth Medical Clinic, says: “Lack of exercise, an unhealthy diet, smoking and consumption of alcohol can affect vascular health and the body’s network of blood vessels. Erectile dysfunction can result when blood flow to the penis is disrupted.”

He points out that many of his ED patients are young professionals who lead minimally active lifestyles and are not conscious about their diet.

While ED on its own can be challenging, Dr Teo adds that the condition may also signal other underlying health problems: “It is estimated that 50 per cent of men with diabetes have ED, and the figure is higher if they also have hypertension and ischaemic heart disease – decreased blood flow and oxygen to the heart.

“These conditions point to or are themselves vascular health conditions, and ED is increasingly viewed as a vascular disorder. Hence, patients who develop ED should also pay more attention to their heart health.”

Not just a health-risk – erectile dysfunction can also affect you emotionally

Beyond physical health and lifestyle, Dr Teo also emphasises the need to understand an individual’s emotional state when faced with ED.

Couples trying to conceive often face performance anxiety, while men who believe they cannot deliver a satisfying sexual experience tend to feel disheartened. These challenges can lead to misunderstandings and strained relationships, intensifying the mental and emotional factors associated with ED.

Stress from work or life events, along with mental health issues such as depression, can also contribute to or worsen ED.