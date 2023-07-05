Minimally invasive kidney stone treatments: From a 20-minute shockwave procedure to scope surgery

Another added benefit: You can return to your normal activities on the same day. However, Dr Koh does advise against exercise and strenuous activities for at least a week following the procedure.

“ESWL is not suitable for pregnant women, patients with bleeding disorders and those with large aortic aneurysms (dilatation of a major vessel in the abdomen). It should also not be performed without first treating any urinary tract infection or obstruction of the urinary tract below the level of the stone,” adds Dr Koh.

2. Inserting a tiny scope to directly extract the stone

Ureteroscopy involves using a tiny scope to enter the ureter and kidney. Urohealth senior urologist Dr Tricia Kuo explains: “The scope contains a small device or laser that breaks down the stones into smaller pieces. The fragments are then removed using basket extraction.”

Ureteroscopy allows the doctor to visualise and have direct contact with the stone, so the procedure has a slightly higher success rate compared with ESWL, says Dr Kuo.

“We are also able to identify and treat other possible problems, such as narrowing of the ureter,” she adds.

Since doctors can use scopes of various length, diameter and flexibility, this procedure can be done to treat stones in any part of the urinary tract and for stones of most sizes.

“If the stones are particularly large, they may be challenging to remove using this technique alone. In such cases, alternative treatment options may be explored,” says Dr Kuo.

Ureteroscopy can be done under general or regional anaesthesia, and depending on where the stone is located, the surgery can take anywhere between 30 minutes and two hours.

While you can return to your normal activities on the same day, Dr Kuo advises patients to take it easy with exercise and strenuous activities for at least a week.

Ureteroscopy is not suitable for patients with severe structural abnormalities or deformities in the urinary tract, such as extensive scarring or a previous surgery, as it may be difficult to navigate the scope through the ureter or reach the target area. Pregnant women are also discouraged from opting for this procedure.

3. Accessing the stone through a small incision

If you have bigger stones – larger than 2cm in diameter – Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) may be your best option.

It involves making a minor 1cm to 2 cm incision on your back and inserting small telescopes and instruments to access the kidney.

“Pneumatic devices and/or lasers are then used to break up or remove the kidney stone. Although there is an incision, it is still smaller than traditional open kidney surgery and considered minimally invasive,” notes Dr Kuo.

The procedure is done under general anaesthesia and can last for up to three hours. You will also be required to stay in the hospital for one to three days post-surgery.

“During this time, the medical team monitors the patient's condition, manages pain, and allows the initial healing to take place,” says Dr Kuo.

PCNL is unsuitable for pregnant women, patients with severe bleeding disorders or if they have risks associated with anaesthesia.

Ultimately, early detection and response is key to maintaining your kidney health, say both Dr Kuo and Dr Koh, who advise patients to speak to their doctors for the best course of treatment.