Singapore takes steady steps towards normalcy, a pace many are happy with

SINGAPORE - The latest easing of restrictions brings Singapore one step closer to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a move to treating it as endemic - even though more than a third of the world's population remains unvaccinated and some countries are still facing high infection rates.

But for people here, it spells a major step towards normalcy.

Some measures remain in place - such as masking when on public transport and when in indoor public areas - but these, too, will hopefully be removed within weeks, barring any curveballs from the latest round of easing or the emergence of a new and virulent variant of concern.

Data over the past three weeks, since the last round of easing, looks promising.

The number of infections and people who became seriously ill did not jump, as some had feared.

While deaths still occurred - two on Friday (April 22) - there are currently 245 people in hospital, of whom 24 require oxygen and 10 are in intensive care units. So long as these numbers remain small, the healthcare system will have no problems coping - and these patients will also be given the best care possible, as the system is not overwhelmed.

The number of daily infections averages 3,100 - again, a manageable number since the Omicron variant in play today is not as virulent as its predecessors and most people have mild symptoms.

Removing all restrictions could well have been on the cards.

But that is not the way Singapore operates.

This step-by-step move towards normalcy has been the trademark of the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic here (MTF), so no one should be surprised that Singapore has not declared a Freedom Day.

In fact, segments of the population would have been alarmed had all restrictions been lifted. After more than two years of precautions, with a few setbacks along the way when first the Delta, then the Omicron variants swept across the globe, such concern is understandable.

In July last year, people here had looked forward to having most measures eased once 50 per cent of the population had been vaccinated.

But outbreaks at KTV lounges and the Jurong Fishery Port put paid to that when they caused a surge in cases, involving many seniors who were at higher risk of serious illness.

Hope again reared its head when 80 per cent of the population had been vaccinated by the end of August. But moves towards living with Covid-19 was again derailed when infection numbers topped 5,000 a day in October, with deaths hitting a new high with 18 dying on Oct 20.