As Omicron wave eases, hospitals to focus more on 'business-as-usual' patients: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - As the Omicron wave eases, the hospitals here now have to contend with a "debt" that they have accumulated in this pandemic, which is attending to the large number of chronically ill patients who need medical follow-ups.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a press conference on Thursday (March 24) by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 that the vast majority of emergency department patients are now non-Covid-19 ones.

"Most of them have chronic illnesses that may not have had close medical follow-ups over the past two years because everyone was just so preoccupied dealing with Covid-19," he said.

Referring to them as the hospitals' "business-as-usual" patients, he added: "We now have a BAU (business as usual) debt that has to be repaid one way or another."

Mr Ong said this debt has become a separate non-Covid-19 related healthcare cost, and that whichever way Covid-19 infection numbers go, the impact on workflow at the emergency departments may not be very steep.

But a longer-term structural response is needed, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) is doing four things to address this issue.

First, it will progressively shift its focus back to serving BAU patients in hospitals. "Hospitals are now freeing up some of the beds and manpower that had been ring-fenced for Covid-19," Mr Ong said.

Second, to expand the capacity for the long term, it is targeting to open three more nursing homes, including in Pasir Ris and Potong Pasir, next month.

"These would help with a significant number of patients from the hospitals, and these are patients currently in hospitals waiting for nursing homes," he said.

Third, MOH will continue to make full use of the Covid-19 treatment facilities (CTF). The existing CTF in Tampines will be converted back to a nursing home around April.

Sengkang Community Hospital, which has been serving as a CTF, will be reconfigured to allow it to attend more to BAU patients to "especially" serve Sengkang General Hospital.

Fourth, MOH will continue its existing collaboration with private hospitals, such as Raffles Hospital, Mount Alvernia Hospital and Parkway hospitals.