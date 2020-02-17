SAF regular among three new cases; one more discharged

Three more cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Singapore, bringing the total number to 75, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

Two, including the first Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular to be infected, are linked to the cluster at Grace Assembly of God church. The third is linked to a previous case.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the 43-year-old soldier, who worked at Building 613 in Tengah Air Base, tested positive for the infection on Saturday and is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

He last visited his workplace on Feb 6. SAF has since disinfected the premises he visited. Mindef said the SAF has been in contact with him to render support and assistance.

The second case linked to Grace Assembly of God yesterday is a 29-year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to China. He first reported symptoms last Wednesday and sought treatment at Alexandra Hospital the same day and again on Saturday, when he was confirmed to have Covid-19, as the disease is now called. Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at Hi-Yew Technology in Ubi Road. He lives in Mei Ling Street.

The last patient is a 71-year-old Singaporean woman who is a family member of one of the earlier patients.

Meanwhile, one more patient has been discharged, bringing the total to 19. Most of the 56 still in hospital are stable or improving. Five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

With two new confirmed cases linked to Grace Assembly of God, the church remains the largest cluster with 18 cases. Other clusters so far are the Life Church and Missions Singapore, the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore and a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.