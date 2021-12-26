Registration for Covid-19 vaccine to open for Primary 1 to 3 pupils on Jan 5

SINGAPORE - Registration for the Covid-19 vaccination will open for Primary 1 to 3 pupils in Ministry of Education (MOE) schools and madrasahs on Jan 5 next year.

Registration for all other pupils in the age band will open on Jan 6, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said.

Giving an update on the number of bookings so far, he added that 40 per cent of Primary 4 to 6 pupils have already been registered for the vaccine by their parents.

This group was offered the jab last Wednesday (Dec 22) via SMS invitations sent to parents by the Ministry of Health. About 110,000 messages were sent out, said MOE.

Mr Chan was speaking at a vaccination centre at Senja-Cashew Community Club, one of seven which will begin vaccinating children on Monday.

Last Tuesday, the MOE announced that the national vaccination programme would be extended to children aged five to 11.

Mr Chan was speaking at the sidelines of a tour of the centre on Sunday, where he and Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary observed how the vaccination centre - which is run by Thomson Medical - has been prepared to serve younger children.

The centre has put in several measures to prevent the wrong vaccine dosage being given to children, including separate preparation rooms for the vaccines and different coloured caps for the vials containing the vaccines - orange for children and purple for adults.

Mr Chan also reiterated that MOE is also encouraging parents to register their children for weekday vaccination slots, and that MOE would give medical leave to pupils who get vaccinated on school days.