More than 3,200 Covid-19 patients have been prescribed oral antiviral drugs

SINGAPORE - More than 3,200 patients across all healthcare settings have been prescribed either Paxlovid or Lagevrio, which are oral antiviral drugs that are being used to prevent people from falling very ill with Covid-19, as at July 10, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (July 21).

All polyclinics and 133 Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) can now prescribe the two antivirals for Covid-19 patients who are at risk of severe disease and who are assessed by their doctor to be clinically eligible to receive the treatment, said a spokesman for MOH.