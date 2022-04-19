Oral antiviral drug molnupiravir gets interim authorisation for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore

SINGAPORE - The second oral antiviral medicine has been authorised to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 in individuals aged 18 years and above.

Molnupiravir has been granted interim authorisation under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR) by Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Tuesday (April 19), the agency said in a statement.

The medication can be used by those who are at risk of progressing to severe Covid-19 and/or hospitalisation, and in whom alternative Covid-19 treatment options are not clinically appropriate, HSA said.

It should be administered within five days of symptom onset for a duration of five days. It will be prescribed and prioritised to those at higher risk of severe Covid-19 illness.

