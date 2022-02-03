Singapore approves Pfizer's Paxlovid pill for Covid-19 treatment

SINGAPORE - A new oral antiviral drug for treating Covid-19 has been approved for use in Singapore, said the Health Sciences Authority on Thursday (Feb 3).

"This is the first oral tablet approved in Singapore for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adult patients who are at high risk of progression to severe disease, to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death," it added.

Pfizer's drug, Paxlovid, was granted interim authorisation under the HSA's Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR) on Jan 31.

The authority approved the drug in consultation with its Medicines Advisory Committee.

The drug has to be taken twice daily for five days, and should be given as soon as possible within five days of the onset of Covid-19 symptoms.

HSA said those at higher risk of severe Covid illness will get priority for the drug.

The drug is a combination of two medicines, nirmatrelvir - an antiviral medicine - and ritonavir - to maintain the blood level of nirmatrelvir for antiviral efficacy, it added.

HSA said it has reviewed available clinical data for the drug, and found that it could reduce Covid-19 related hospitalisation or death by 88.9 per cent when given within three days from the onset of symptoms.

The efficacy rate was 87.8 per cent when given within five days of symptoms appearing.

This analysis included patients infected with the Delta variant and lab studies have shown that the drug works against the prevailing variants of concern, including Delta and Omicron variants.

Pfizer is required to collect the relevant safety data and monitor the use of its drug as a condition for interim authorisation under PSAR.

HSA will also require Pfizer to continue submitting updated data from ongoing clinical studies to ensure the continued safety and efficacy of Paxlovid, such as its efficacy against prevailing variants.