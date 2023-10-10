MOH acts against inflated, inappropriate MediShield Life claims; one case involved over $95,000

SINGAPORE - Over $95,000 in overcharging, inappropriate treatments, cosmetic surgery disguised as treatments - these are some recent cases involving inappropriate MediShield Life claims by doctors.

A Claims Management Office that has been set up to pick up such cases involving MediShield Life, a mandatory health insurance plan that helps Singaporeans pay for large bills in B2 and C wards, has uncovered 29 cases of inappropriate claims involving 10 doctors since October 2022, said the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

It is now looking at 70 more cases, and stepping up scrutiny of some doctors.

The 29 earlier cases involves about $400,000 in inappropriate claims.

One of these involves an estimated $95,000 of inappropriate claims, after the doctor submitted an inflated claim for a surgery to remove a tumour from a patient with stomach and intestinal cancer, said MOH.

A panel reviewing the claim found that while the surgery was medically appropriate, charges had been inflated through the use of multiple overlapping surgical codes.

This was not only inappropriate but could result in higher bills for the patient, leading to additional out-of-pocket payments and unnecessary MediSave withdrawals, MOH said.

Another case involved more than $5,600 of wrongful claims, when a doctor performed a cross-linking surgery - a two-step procedure - on a patient with blurry vision and long-sightedness. The panel found that the patient had cataracts and should be treated with cataract surgery, instead of the cross-linking surgery. The patient was thus exposed to unnecessary medical risks.

In another case, a private sector doctor had submitted more than $10,000 in inappropriate claims for the repair of ptosis or “droopy eyelids”, but the criteria for the condition affecting visual function were not fulfilled, the panel found. There was no photo evidence of droopy eyelids. It thus concluded that the surgery was done for cosmetic reasons.

In a fourth case, a patient who had abdominal pain and a mass found in the lower area of the stomach had fibroid removal surgery. Tests done had revealed noncancerous fibroids and a polyp in the uterus and ultrasounds of the ovaries had shown that the patient had normal ovarian follicles.

When the doctor performed the surgery, he went ahead to remove a small “ovarian cyst” that was found, even though scans done before the surgery had shown that it was a normal ovarian follicle.

MOH said the new office is part of various efforts, including the development of fee benchmarks and regular surveillance audits, made to manage healthcare costs.

Together, these will moderate the escalation of healthcare costs, and help ensure that Singaporeans can continue to use MediShield Life funds to protect against large bills while keeping premiums affordable, it said.

The new office is also developing claims rules to guide doctors on appropriate claims. The first set for gastrointestinal endoscopy was released in August 2022. Two more sets of claims were released in September 2023, for ear, nose and throat and cardiology. More will follow.