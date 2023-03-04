MediShield Life coverage for cancer services to go up from April following feedback on changes

The insurance coverage for subsidised cancer patients will go up to $3,600 from April 1. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
Salma Khalik
Senior Health Correspondent
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
45 min ago

SINGAPORE - Subsidised cancer patients will receive higher insurance coverage for cancer treatment services from April 1 following a review.

Specifically, coverage will go up from $1,200 currently to $3,600 from April 1, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Saturday.

Since September 2022, claims for cancer treatment from MediShield Life have been split into two categories – drugs and services.

Patients can get between $200 and $9,600 insurance coverage a month for one cancer drug treatment. Should patients require additional cancer drugs, this will not be covered.

Claims for cancer services – which include everything else, including consultation fees, tests and supportive drugs such as for nausea caused by the treatment – are capped at $1,200 a year.

Before September 2022, the claim limits for both drugs and services were $3,000 a month for MediShield Life.

“Since its implementation, we have received feedback that the MediShield Life claim limit for cancer drug services may not be adequate for some patients who require more frequent tests to monitor disease progression or who require more supportive care drugs to manage their side effects,” said MOH in the Saturday statement.

It added that there is no change to the $600 a year cap on MediSave withdrawal for cancer services.

The release added: “MOH will continue to review our healthcare financing schemes to ensure that they remain adequate to address Singaporeans’ needs, while ensuring the long-term sustainability of healthcare costs. Nobody will be denied appropriate healthcare due to an inability to pay.”

More On This Topic
Cancer patients affected by insurance coverage changes to get help for treatment: Ong Ye Kung
Changes to cancer coverage a challenge for some patients but help cut costs: Rahayu

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top