Jail for dentist who made false Medisave claims to dupe CPF into delivering $11,750 to him

SINGAPORE – A dentist who made false MediSave claims and induced the Central Provident Fund (CPF) board to deliver $11,750 to him was given three years and a month’s jail by a judge on Monday.

John Sun, 50, who was convicted in April of seven counts each of cheating and forgery, made the claims linked to seven patients over procedures that were not performed, including foreign body removal (FBR) and autogenous bone graft (ABG).

Sun, who used to be known as Sng Wee Hock, committed the offences in 2014 when he was the director and practising dentist of WH Dental & Associates clinics.

He also forged documents linked to three of the seven patients.

Following a trial, Deputy Presiding Judge Christopher Tan gave Sun a discharge amounting to an acquittal on 10 other similar charges. This means he cannot be charged over the same offences again.

Two other cheating charges were also withdrawn, and he was given a similar discharge over them.

In their submissions, deputy public prosecutors Suhas Malhotra and Gerald Tan said that the forged documents were photographs of radiographs – images produced by equipment such as X-ray machines.

The prosecutors added that the forged photographs were meant to dupe the Ministry of Health into believing that the procedures in the claims had been performed. This was done to cheat the ministry during a professional MediSave audit of Sun’s dental firm, which had branches in Hougang, The Seletar Mall and Punggol Field.

Sun was represented by a team of lawyers from Martin & Partners – Senior Counsel Roderick Martin, Mr Marshall Lim, Mr Gideon Yap and Mr Joshua Tan. Lawyer Daniel Atticus Xu from Exodus Law Corporation was the instructing solicitor.

The prosecutors had earlier told the court that Sun made false MediSave claims for two procedures – FBR and ABG.

They added that the affected patients only wanted implants, which they received. They did not want or consent to any FBR or ABG procedures.

The prosecutors told Judge Tan: “They did not discuss the risks or benefits of procedures with the accused, cost and payment terms were... not discussed, the patients do not recall undergoing any FBR or ABG procedures and none of the patients suffered from any post-operative wounds associated with these procedures.”

Sun also did not perform any preparatory steps, such as capturing images, that were necessary for these procedures, said the prosecutors.

They also said that FBRs are extremely rare and that the National Dental Centre rarely conducts them.

The prosecutors added: “Yet, the accused somehow conducted (multiple) FBR procedures in a single calendar year. There is no evidence in the accused’s records of what the purported foreign bodies removed were, or how they got lodged in the patient’s mouth.”