Mask wearing not required at polyclinics, GPs and other outpatient settings from March 1

SINGAPORE – From March 1, patients, visitors and staff in outpatient settings such as polyclinics, general practitioner (GP) clinics and specialist outpatient clinics will not be required to wear a mask.

Mask wearing will also not be required at dialysis centres, traditional Chinese medicine clinics and dental clinics, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement on Feb 29.

However, mask wearing in these places is still “strongly encouraged” for medically vulnerable people such as seniors and those with acute respiratory infection (ARI), it said.

Due to the “stronger collective resilience” of the population that has been living with Covid-19 as an endemic disease, this is another step in standing down Covid-19 response protocols, said the ministry.

Wearing a mask will still be required for staff and visitors at higher-risk healthcare settings such as inpatient wards, emergency departments and residential care facilities.

“We intend for this to be a standing requirement to improve general infection control practices in these areas,” said MOH.

It added that patients staying in hospitals and residents of residential care facilities need not wear a mask.

“Nevertheless, as good practice, we encourage residents and inpatients to wear a mask if they are unwell or develop ARI symptoms.”

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V) has also recommended that two initial doses of vaccines will be enough to ensure an essential level of protection, said MOH. This is down from the current recommendation of three doses.

This is because most individuals have been infected with Covid-19 one or more times, and will have some underlying protection, even if unvaccinated, it explained.

The ministry also encouraged those who are unvaccinated to receive two initial vaccine doses eight weeks apart.

“An additional dose of an updated vaccine for 2024 continues to be recommended, and should be administered around one year after the last dose received,” said MOH.

The additional dose is recommended for all persons aged 60 and above, medically vulnerable individuals and their caregivers, and residents of aged care facilities.

The EC19V’s term will end on March 31, added MOH, and its role of advising the Government on Covid-19 vaccination issues will be taken over by the Expert Committee on Immunisation (ECI) thereafter.