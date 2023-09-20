askST: Do I still need a Covid-19 booster jab now that the pandemic is over?

SINGAPORE – The Republic will be bringing in the latest Covid-19 vaccines by the end of October. The Health Sciences Authority has approved Pfizer’s new vaccine and is reviewing Moderna’s vaccine. Both are monovalent – designed to protect against one variant – and target the XBB.1.5 Covid-19 strain. Is there really a need for such vaccines now that the pandemic is over? For those who are due for their booster jabs, should they wait for the new vaccines? Here’s what the experts say.

Q: The pandemic is over, so why is Singapore bringing in more Covid-19 vaccines?

A: The pandemic may be over, but the virus is still circulating. In the week of Sept 3, more than 7,000 people here were diagnosed with Covid-19. While this is far lower than the numbers seen in April and May, which peaked at over 28,000 a week, it remains significant, as 151 people were hospitalised that week, with two needing intensive care.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung recently cautioned that with falling vaccination rates here, “over time, our protection against Covid-19 will weaken”. He added, as he urged people to get their booster shots: “The virus has not gotten milder. It is we who have gotten stronger, through vaccinations and safe recovery from infections.”

In the first seven months of this year, 172 people have died from Covid-19 in Singapore.

Q: But the new vaccine does not target the dominant circulating strains, so what’s the point?

A: It’s true that the new monovalent vaccines target a strain – the XBB.1.5 strain – that is no longer dominant, but experts say they do provide better protection than current bivalent vaccines against the various Covid-19 Omicron strains that are currently circulating.

Professor Hsu Li Yang, vice-dean of global health at the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said that while the new vaccines target the XBB.1.5 strain, “the vaccine will still generate a strong immune response that will protect against the current variants EG.5 (Eris) and BA.2.86 (Pirola)”.

Dr Asok Kurup, an infectious diseases specialist in private practice said, immunity from previous vaccines would have waned, so having vaccine updates are likely going to be a regular affair.

Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) said: “There is good cross-protection between the different Omicron sub-variants. So it doesn’t matter that much that the sub-variant it targeted is no longer dominant because the protection provided is fairly broad.”

Dr Sebastian Maurer-Stroh, executive director at A*Star’s Bioinformatics Institute, which tracks Covid-19 strains here, said the main circulating strains in Singapore today are the EG.5.1.1, HK.3 and EG.2, all of which are part of the XBB.1.5 family.

Q: The new vaccines are monovalent, which means they target just one strain. The vaccines currently used here are bivalent, targeting two strains. So aren’t the older vaccines better?

A: Not so, say the experts.

Prof Lim said the new vaccine is “fully targeted against the Omicron variant, which has been circulating for over a year now. It therefore provides better protection against the Omicron variant because the full amount of the booster – instead of just half of it – is targeted at Omicron.”

Prof Hsu explained that including a non-Omicron strain may generate an immune response in our body to older variants “that might impair protection against newer variants of the virus”.