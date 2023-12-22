We have to live with Covid-19 like it’s the flu

Like many human viruses that originated in animals, Sars-CoV-2 has adapted to life in humans. If it had not been adaptable, Covid-19 would already have been eliminated. We will thus have to live with Covid-19.

Living with Covid-19 means grappling with certain facts. For one thing, we must expect that the number of cases of respiratory infections will come in waves through the year. In regions with four seasons, respiratory infections such as influenza tend to peak during the winter months. In tropical Singapore, the patterns are less distinct, but the number of cases surges and ebbs nonetheless.