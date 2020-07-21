Largest purpose-built facility housing 16,000 migrant workers among 69 more dorms cleared of Covid-19

Sungei Tengah Lodge - the largest purpose-built dorm with around 16,000 workers - is one of the three PBDs cleared.
Sungei Tengah Lodge - the largest purpose-built dorm with around 16,000 workers - is one of the three PBDs cleared.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
13 min ago
teezhuo@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A total of 69 more dormitories have been cleared of Covid-19 as of Tuesday (July 21), the Manpower Ministry said.

This comprises three purpose-built dormitories (PBDs), 59 factory-converted dormitories and seven construction temporary quarters.

Sungei Tengah Lodge - the largest purpose-built dorm with around 16,000 workers - is one of the three PBDs cleared.

All the workers housed there can return to work immediately if their employers have obtained approval to restart operations, MOM said.

In addition, 41 blocks for recovered workers (BRWs) in 11 PBDs have also been cleared.

This includes the remaining blocks in Tampines Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge 1, Cochrane Lodge 2, Changi Lodge 2 as well as Sungei Tengah Lodge.

In total, 891 dormitories are now cleared of the virus.

As of Monday, about 247,000 workers have either recovered, or have been tested to be free of the virus, the ministry added.

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content