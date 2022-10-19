Health Check Podcast: Understanding mental health stigma

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Ms Porsche Poh, the executive director of Silver Ribbon (Singapore), about her work in combating mental health stigma. Silver Ribbon is a non-profit organisation that aims to combat mental health stigma through improving mental health literacy. She co-founded Silver Ribbon in 2006 with Helen Lee and Sally Choo, who were then her colleagues at the Institute of Mental Health.

Highlights (click/tap above):

4:03 Effects of mental health stigma

7:29 Work-life mental health: What can companies do to improve employee’s mental health

10:47 What can be done to reduce mental health stigma in Singapore

12:02 Adversities Silver Ribbon faced

In the podcast, Porsche mentioned that there’s a Beyond The Label media guide for journalists reporting on mental health issues. This guide was launched in 2021 by Singapore’s National Council of Social Service under its Beyond The Label campaign that seeks to address the stigmas faced by persons with mental health conditions.

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow Health Check Podcast episodes out here every first and third Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!