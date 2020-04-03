Coronavirus: Singapore Govt will no longer discourage wearing of masks, to give reusable masks to all households

SINGAPORE - The Government will no longer discourage people who are well from wearing masks, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday (April 3).

This is in line with the World Health Organisation's review of its stance on the issue of face masks, he said.

"We now think there are some cases out there in the community going undetected, though probably still not that many," Mr Lee added.

"We also now have evidence that an infected person can show no symptoms, and yet still pass on the virus to others... Therefore, we will no longer discourage people from wearing masks."

He said wearing a mask may help to protect others, in case a person has the virus but does not know it.

Hence, the Government will distribute reusable masks to all households from Sunday. Surgical masks will still be conserved for people who really need it, such as healthcare workers.

"But remember, mask or no mask, you still need to wash your hands, and keep a safe distance away from other people," Mr Lee added.

On Singapore’s previous policy to only encourage those who are unwell to wear masks, Mr Lee said that it was based on scientific advice and guidelines from the WHO.

“We also did not have community spread in Singapore then, so it was very unlikely for you to run into anyone with Covid-19 on the street, much less be infected by them,” he added.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that it will distribute reusable masks to all residents with registered home addresses.

The distribution will take place progressively from Sunday to April 12, and collection points will be set up at designated community clubs/centres and residents’ committee centres.