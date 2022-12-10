Locally developed stem cell transplant technique gives new hope to blood cancer patients

SINGAPORE – A cell-selection technique developed locally now gives blood cancer patients a faster and higher chance of finding a match for blood stem cell transplants, even from donors previously deemed not suitable.

The protocol also has a lower chance of transplant-related complications from, say, rejection of donor cells and infections.

The Haplo-2017 protocol, which was announced at a media briefing on Saturday at the National University Health System (NUHS), was developed by a team of haematologists from the National University Cancer Institute Singapore (NCIS), together with clinicians from other local healthcare institutions.

More than 100 patients have been treated with the method since 2017, with the researchers working on further tweaks to get better outcomes.

Conventionally, blood stem cell transplantation requires a donor to have human leukocyte antigen (HLA) markers that fully match the patient’s, so as to lower the risk of transplant-related complications.

Generally, only three in 10 patients who need a transplant would be able to secure a full-matched donor within their family, from siblings or parents.

Each sibling will have a one in four chance of being a full match with the patient, while parents and children will always have only half their HLA markers matching.

Additionally, the chances of ethnic minorities finding a matched donor globally are lower, owing to their smaller population, and the lack of minority participation in most donor registries.

The Haplo-2017 protocol makes haploidentical, or non-full matched transplants a feasible treatment option for blood cancer patients who are not able to find stem cell donors with perfectly-matched HLA markers.

Typically, in conventional blood stem cell transplants, all harvested stem cells from a donor are transplanted into a patient. But under this protocol, only non-harmful stem cells harvested from the donor are retained, while those that are known to cause rejections are removed.

Stem cells which can boost the patient’s immunity are also infused in the patient, thus lowering the risk of life-threatening infections.

Associate Professor Koh Liang Piu, senior consultant at the department of haematology oncology at NCIS and clinical director of the NCIS adult haematopoietic cell transplant programme, said since the haploidentical blood stem cell transplant programme was introduced at NCIS in 2017, about 50 patients have been treated.

The outcomes have been comparable to those from full-matched donor blood stem cell transplants, added Prof Koh, who was instrumental in developing the Haplo-2017 protocol.

“There is now good data in Singapore to show that haploidentical blood stem cell transplant is a viable treatment option for blood cancers, such as leukaemia and lymphoma, and many other bone marrow disorders,” he said.