580 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in S'pore; 44 need oxygen support, 11 in ICU

SINGAPORE - A total of 580 people in Singapore are now hospitalised with Covid-19, of whom 44 require oxygen support and 11 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The Ministry of Health's (MOH) statistics as at noon on Wednesday (Jan 26) show that 71 more people are now warded in hospitals than on Tuesday. There are also nine more people requiring oxygen support and one more person in the ICU.

No deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported a weekly infection growth rate of 2.50, meaning that it is taking less than one week for case numbers to double.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

Singapore reported 4,560 new community coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

About 65 per cent of them, or 2,983, were detected by antigen rapid tests, indicating that they had no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

The remaining 1,577 were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests.

A total of 272 Covid-19 cases were imported.

As at Wednesday, Singapore recorded a total of 327,602 Covid-19 cases, with 850 deaths.

Ninety-one per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 56 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shot.

