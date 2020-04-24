1,037 new cases, 982 of them in dorms

Foreign workers living in dormitories continued to make up the bulk of new coronavirus cases, with 982 such workers among the 1,037 new cases yesterday, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update.

The total number of patients infected with the coronavirus has now hit 11,178.

Foreign workers not staying in dorms made up 30 of the new cases. There were also 25 new cases in the community, comprising 22 Singaporeans and permanent residents as well as three work pass holders. No imported cases were reported.

Of the new cases, three-quarters are linked to known clusters, while the rest are currently unlinked, pending contact tracing. Another 36 patients were discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities.

Meanwhile, the police said yesterday that a 35-year-old civil servant has been arrested for offences under the Official Secrets Act and the Computer Misuse Act after she allegedly shared the number of new Covid-19 cases in Singapore with members of a private WeChat group on several occasions. The members then shared the numbers before they were officially released.

The woman also accessed a government Covid-19 database without authorisation to retrieve confidential records of a patient who tested positive for the virus. She then gave that information to a friend.

Rei Kurohi