Health Check Podcast: What a suicide survivor wants you to know

Chief executive and co-founder of Calm Collective Asia Sabrina Ooi (left), and ST's senior health correspondent Joyce Teo in the podcast studio. ST PHOTO: EDEN SOH
Joyce Teo
Senior Health Correspondent
Updated
50 min ago
Published
50 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

Recent data from non-profit suicide prevention centre Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) showed that 476 suicide deaths were reported in Singapore in 2022, the highest since 2000.

Of the deaths in 2022, 125 involved those aged 10 to 29. This was 13 more than in 2021 and another high since 2000, which marks SOS’ earliest recorded data.

Suicide is complex but it is preventable. In this episode, ST’s senior health correspondent Joyce Teo talks to Ms Sabrina Ooi, the chief executive and co-founder of Calm Collective Asia, which aims to normalise mental health conversations in Asia.

Ms Ooi is 33. She was diagnosed with depression at 24, battled suicidal thoughts and lives with bipolar disorder. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

4:38 Why we need to understand why a depressed person might see suicide as a “solution”

7:33 Sabrina shares how her dad prevented her from committing suicide on another occasion

9:28 How can we help a depressed person, who may also have suicidal thoughts?

14:18 Tips for parents/caregivers: A listening ear and encouragement to seek professional medical help is better than seeking instant internal family solutions

20:08 Being diagnosed with major depression at the age of 24; why being able to talk and not fearing judgment is crucial

29:23 Can mental health conditions be managed early in the same way general health matters are treated?

Listen to our previous live recording at Temasek Shophouse that featured Sabrina Ooi as one of our guests: https://str.sg/iwkc

HELPLINES

MENTAL WELL-BEING:

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)
Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 
Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

COUNSELLING:

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555
Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

ONLINE RESOURCES:

Mindline: https://str.sg/ii4C
StayPrepared: https://str.sg/ii4y
ec2.sg: https://str.sg/ii4F
Tinklefriend: https://str.sg/ii4t
Youth People’s Minds Matter: https://str.sg/ii4v
• https://str.sg/iiok (for those aged 13 to 25)
• https://str.sg/iioZ (for those aged 12 to 25)

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

