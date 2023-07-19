Health Check Podcast: What a suicide survivor wants you to know

Of the deaths in 2022, 125 involved those aged 10 to 29. This was 13 more than in 2021 and another high since 2000, which marks SOS’ earliest recorded data.

Suicide is complex but it is preventable. In this episode, ST’s senior health correspondent Joyce Teo talks to Ms Sabrina Ooi, the chief executive and co-founder of Calm Collective Asia, which aims to normalise mental health conversations in Asia.

Ms Ooi is 33. She was diagnosed with depression at 24, battled suicidal thoughts and lives with bipolar disorder.

Highlights (click/tap above):

4:38 Why we need to understand why a depressed person might see suicide as a “solution”

7:33 Sabrina shares how her dad prevented her from committing suicide on another occasion

9:28 How can we help a depressed person, who may also have suicidal thoughts?

14:18 Tips for parents/caregivers: A listening ear and encouragement to seek professional medical help is better than seeking instant internal family solutions

20:08 Being diagnosed with major depression at the age of 24; why being able to talk and not fearing judgment is crucial

29:23 Can mental health conditions be managed early in the same way general health matters are treated?

Listen to our previous live recording at Temasek Shophouse that featured Sabrina Ooi as one of our guests: https://str.sg/iwkc

HELPLINES

MENTAL WELL-BEING:

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

COUNSELLING:

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

ONLINE RESOURCES:

Mindline: https://str.sg/ii4C

StayPrepared: https://str.sg/ii4y

ec2.sg: https://str.sg/ii4F

Tinklefriend: https://str.sg/ii4t

Youth People’s Minds Matter: https://str.sg/ii4v

• https://str.sg/iiok (for those aged 13 to 25)

• https://str.sg/iioZ (for those aged 12 to 25)

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

