Good progress in virus fight, with one of world's lowest fatality rates

With a fatality rate that is one of the world's lowest and new cases in the community coming down, Singapore has made good progress in the fight against the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said this yesterday in a televised address to the nation, adding that the situation at migrant worker dormitories has stabilised.

His address came as Singapore confirmed another 383 Covid-19 cases yesterday, of which 14 were community cases and 369 were migrant workers in dormitories.

Singapore's fatality rate is 0.06 per cent, with 25 deaths out of 37,910 cases.

As of yesterday, there were 295 confirmed cases in hospital, of which three were in intensive care. Community facilities housed another 12,704.

"Our healthcare system is coping well, thanks to the outstanding work of our healthcare professionals and many others on the front line," PM Lee said.

"Most importantly, among both Singaporeans and migrant workers, we have kept fatalities low - one of the lowest rates in the world."

This has allowed the country to ease strict circuit breaker measures, he said, adding that Singapore is opening its economy and society "progressively and safely".

As this happens, PM Lee said he expects the number of cases to rise somewhat, as has been the case in other countries.

That is why Singapore is moving cautiously, to avoid numbers rising again and the need for a second circuit breaker to be imposed, he said.

Contact tracing and testing will be stepped up significantly to catch and isolate new cases early, and prevent clusters from forming, he added.

"If all goes well and the outbreak remains firmly under control, we will ease up further and resume more activities as soon as possible."

PM Lee urged Singaporeans to continue to play their part by maintaining personal hygiene, wearing masks when outside, keeping a safe distance from others and avoiding crowded gatherings.