Seniors learn to roll with it and minimise risk of fall injuries

SINGAPORE - Retired school teacher Lily Chua, 57, developed a fear of falling after a freak accident that crushed her ankle in November 2020.

“I was helping my colleague shut the school gate after the end of the day when it slipped and crushed my ankle, almost severing it,” she said.

After spending six months learning to walk properly, Madam Chua decided to concentrate on regaining her fitness and confidence. That was when she came across Rolling Good Times, a programme that teaches seniors how to minimise the risk of injuries and fractures should they trip and fall.

The need for such programmes is growing as Singapore ages rapidly, and frailty – reduced function and health in older persons – is set to rise from 5 to 6 per cent now to 27 per cent in 2030.

As people age, they become more susceptible to falls that severely reduce their quality of life.

About one in three persons aged 65 years and above, and one in two aged 80 years and older, living in the community will have at least one fall a year.

Falls among the elderly account for 40 per cent of injury-related deaths.

On Monday mornings now, Madam Chua practises rolling on the ground under the watchful eyes of trainers Kevin Wong, 47, and Helmy Osman, 49.

Launched in 2018 by the Health Promotion Board for people aged 50 and above, Rolling Good Times comprises group exercises conducted by different trainers to build muscle strength, balance and flexibility, as well as basic rolling techniques to minimise the risk of injuries in case of a fall.

Classes have been held for 330 participants since they resumed with the relaxation of Covid-19 rules, said Mr Wong.

Despite the statistics, it is not normal to fall just because one ages, said senior consultant Alexis Ang from Changi General Hospital’s department of geriatric medicine. As falls are a major cause of increased need for care, it is vital to prevent them in order to remain healthy and independent, he added.

But doctors and therapists say dealing with a fall that has already happened is more important than preventing falls, as this helps reduce risks like fractures and head traumas.

Orthopaedic surgeon Tan Ken Jin said: “We have mainly concentrated on prevention by rehabilitative exercises and environmental modifications. Falls are not 100 per cent preventable. Protection would be a very important way to prevent injuries and this is an area we have probably neglected.”