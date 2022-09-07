Wearable robot detects and prevents falls especially in the elderly, reducing reliance on caregivers

SINGAPORE - A wearable assistive robot that can detect and prevent falls especially among the elderly was developed by researchers at Nanyang Technological University and Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The robot can enable independent living among the elderly as it reduces a person's reliance on a caregiver, said TTSH, NTU and the National Robotics Programme in a statement on Wednesday.

Its in-built sensors can instantaneously detect a loss of balance and stabilises the user by way of a harness worn around his hips, they said.

It can also help users who have difficulty in walking and balancing to stand up safely from a seated position, and to sit down safely from a standing position.

Called the Mobile Robotic Balance Assistant, the robot is about 1m tall and 70cm wide and weighs about 100kg.

It has a harness, which the user wears on his hips, that can counter falls and imbalances. The robot follows the user as he moves around.

The robot uses a depth-sensing camera to observe the user's movements, while its machine-learning algorithms estimate the balance state of the user in real time to predict impending imbalances or falls.

This robot was developed under the National Robotics Programme, a multi-agency effort which helps to develop the local robotics ecosystem.

The programme provided TTSH and NTU a grant of $2.8 million for this project.

Associate Professor Ang Wei Tech, executive director of the Rehabilitation Research Institute of Singapore at NTU, who supervised the project's development, said: "The robot could prove to be an invaluable resource for older adult users, and help promote independent living and ageing. It will also help therapists assist their patients during rehabilitation."

Prof Ang, who is from NTU's School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, said he hopes to spin off a company within the next one year and commercialise the robot within the next two years. The robot is likely to be used in a hospital setting for a start.

It will help ease the load of caregivers as it can assist users with limited mobility in day-to-day tasks, such as entering and exiting lifts, opening doors, getting dressed and watering plants.