SINGAPORE – Ageing is a constant in life, but can one slow down the process? Living to a ripe old age sounds good, but not if you are wracked by illnesses. So how does one remain disease-free for as long as possible?

These are some of the issues a new diagnostic clinic by the National University Health System (NUHS) Centre for Healthy Longevity (CHL) aims to address. Expected to be up and running by early 2023, it will be at Alexandra Hospital, where the centre’s main research facility is.