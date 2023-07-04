Get innovative with upskilling in-house to make it engaging, relevant: SkillsFuture Forum panellists

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s skill decay is much faster than the global average, said Mr Aslam Sardar, chief executive of the Institute for Human Resource Professionals, at the SkillsFuture Forum on Tuesday.

He said that if skills are viewed as a form of currency, they can always depreciate. As such, companies and individuals must transform and upskill to keep pace with the demand of new skills in the era of digitalisation.

“It is almost existential and a competitive advantage for both the enterprise and the individual to upskill,” he said.

Mr Aslam was speaking at a panel discussion at the forum titled Digital Upskilling For Business And Career Growth.

The one-day event, held at the Lifelong Learning Institute, was organised by SkillsFuture Singapore and supported by The Business Times and SPH Media.

The other panellists were Microsoft Singapore’s managing director Lee Hui Li, SkillsFuture Singapore CEO Tan Kok Yam, and hospitality company DITP’s CEO Lee Kian Chong.

The panel discussed how companies and organisations should invest in their employees with digital upskilling opportunities so as to encourage business and career growth.

It was moderated by The Business Times’ associate editor for product Christopher Lim.

Panellists said that digital upskilling need not be in the form of lengthy formal training and can take on more innovative and engaging forms.

Mr Aslam said that in his organisation, employees use learning circles as a way to learn collaboratively and upskill.

“You don’t have to think of upskilling in the traditional stance. Maybe a little bit of creativity and out-of-the-box thinking can make it very interesting for both the enterprise and the individual level,” he said.

Ms Lee shared how Microsoft partners with companies like Fong Engineering and educational institutions such as Singapore Polytechnic to leverage a bigger ecosystem to drive digital transformation.

Encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors, she added: “Sometimes you have to think about how you can co-innovate with a broader ecosystem.”

DITP’s Mr Lee said that with the new Workplace Skills Recognition Programme by SkillsFuture Singapore, DITP can now formally certify its employees after they have completed their training within the company.

“This means that our people don’t need to go out there to do formal learning – they can get certified in-house,” he said, adding that this allows for staff to receive training from their managers and supervisors in aspects such as customer service.