Important for mid-career workers in 5 job types to upskill to stay versatile: SkillsFuture report

SINGAPORE – Mid-career workers who are between 40 and 59 years old make up about half the country’s workforce, and they mostly hold the five kinds of jobs that are experiencing disruption.

These five “job families” are operations and administration; sales, marketing and customer service; human resource; finance and accounting; and engineering and technology, the latest SkillsFuture Singapore report said.

The Skills Demand For The Future Economy report, which was released last Tuesday, said these job families face transformation and redesign. So it is important for workers to think about upskilling or reskilling to stay versatile or take on new opportunities, it added.

Upskilling refers to learning additional skills to move into other roles within the same family of jobs, while reskilling is learning new skills to move into a role in a different job family.

The report said: “With increasing technology adoption, changing business and operating models, and rising focus on sustainable practices, the work content and skills needed by these roles are increasingly changing.”

Ms Adeline Sim, co-owner and executive director of recruitment firm HRnetGroup, said mid-career workers are particularly vulnerable to economic changes, as they are typically more expensive in terms of salary and more resistant to new technology than fresh graduates.

She added: “Generally, these workers are significantly more costly to an organisation than someone who is fresh out of school. So the question becomes: Are you able to perform the same role or better than fresh grads?

“Fresh grads can be just as effective, but much cheaper than those who are more senior.”

This is also because fresh graduates are more open or exposed to technological developments, including video-conferencing apps such as Zoom, to manage hybrid or flexible work, Ms Sim added.

The report also details several ways for mid-career workers to upgrade their skills to move into roles that are becoming more popular.

For example, mid-career workers in sales, marketing and customer service already have skills that can be applied in similar but more popular roles.

But for many, transitions are not just about skills but emotions too, said Mr Kendray Lau, a skills ambassador lead at SkillsFuture Singapore.

Mr Lau manages a team advising Singaporeans of all ages seeking help in charting their careers or making a career switch.

He told The Straits Times: “There’s a lot of uncertainty and a lack of clarity on what people really want, which results in their feeling confused or paralysed.”

He said many who feel stuck in their jobs are those working in fields they are not interested in, having joined because they wanted job stability, a relatively common practice in the past.