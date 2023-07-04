SkillsFuture to extend support to at-risk groups, step up digital training

SINGAPORE - The national movement to build a culture of lifelong learning will kick into higher gear, boosting training in digital skills, and paying greater attention to groups that need more help.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday said SkillsFuture will build on the progress it has made since its launch in 2015, and support skills upgrading at scale and at speed in response to a changing world.

He was speaking at the SkillsFuture Forum held at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar. The event, which focused on digital upskilling for business and career growth, was organised by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and supported by The Business Times and SPH Media.

Mr Chan said more effort will be channelled into coordinating the demand and supply of skills in a dynamic market.

Beyond identifying skills in demand, these skills also need to be translated and developed into relevant training content, he said.

“Employers, on the other hand, must also recognise the new credentials and certifications in their hiring,” he added.

One new skill that was in high demand in Singapore in 2022 was “solar photovoltaic energy assessment”, he said, in line with the national drive towards a greener economy.

Locally, digital skills such as product development and customer experience management, big data analytics and artificial intelligence application are in short supply across all sectors, said Mr Chan.

“Our learning and skills ecosystem must respond with broad-based digital upskilling, so that we have a skills surplus and not a deficit,” he said.

To this end, the training and adult education sector is working to better deploy technology and online learning to make skills training more accessible and timely, he added.

The SkillsFuture Digital Workplace initiative – to help Singaporeans acquire digital skills – will feature refreshed digital content in four key areas: automation, cyber-security risk, data analytics and in-demand digital tools.

Mr Chan said the SkillsFuture movement will also broaden its outreach to two groups who have greater needs and are at risk of falling behind – mature mid-career workers in their 40s and 50s, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The first group needs help to preserve their human capital and employability as they face a higher risk of their skills getting obsolete and being retrenched, he said.