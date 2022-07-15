Indonesia urges G-20 finance leaders to make progress in tackling global economic threats

JAKARTA - Indonesia on Friday (July 15) urged finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of 20 largest economies (G-20) meeting in Bali to step up efforts to address the current global economic challenges worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Seeking a consensus on collective action in her opening remarks to the two-day meeting, Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati called for tangible progress in tackling the "triple threat" of surging commodity prices, global inflation and war.

"We are acutely aware that the cost of our failure to work together is more than what we can afford. The humanitarian consequences for the world, and especially for many low-income countries, would be catastrophic," she said.

Dr Sri Mulyani noted about 60 per cent of lower-income countries are in or near debt distress, with dozens unlikely to meet debt repayments over the next year.

Acknowledging the high expectations being placed on the meeting, where talks can sidestep politics in favour of realistic and technical discussions on issues that matter, she described Indonesia's role as an "honest broker" and promised to consult all members of the group without discriminating.

Indonesia has sought a balance of interest among the group, divided by the Ukraine war amid mounting economic pressures from rising inflation.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has overshadowed previous G-20 meetings, including last week's gathering of foreign ministers, which did not produce a communique at its conclusion.

French and German officials have expressed scepticism that the ongoing meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, can reach a common ground, given the tensions over Ukraine.

But Dr Sri Mulyani stressed Indonesia's intention to achieve a result that can be "communicated clearly to all outside stakeholders" as the group seeks to tackle the worsening global crisis.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is attending the meeting in person, condemned Russia's "brutal and unjust war" in Ukraine in the opening session and noted that Russian representatives participating in the gathering shared responsibilities for the "horrific consequences" of the war.

She welcomed Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, and blamed the negative spillover of the war "solely" on Russia, Reuters reported.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov is in Bali for the meetings, while the finance minister of Ukraine, though not a member of the G-20, is expected to address one of the sessions virtually.

Singapore is among a few other non-member countries invited, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong in Bali for the meeting.