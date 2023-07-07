From PM Lee to JJ Lin, here are some famous Singaporeans who have joined Meta’s Threads

SINGAPORE - Have you joined Meta’s new app Threads, the one touted as the “Twitter killer”?

If you have not, here are some famous Singaporeans who have beaten you to it.

Politicians

A number of politicians have flocked to Threads in less than 24 hours since the app was launched on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is among the early adopters, although his account remains private.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has shared a selfie, saying “Hello Threads!”. He has at least 4,100 followers as at Thursday evening.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs Sun Xueling, Member of Parliament Desmond Choo and presidential hopeful George Goh have also joined the bandwagon.

Entertainers

Besides DPM Wong, actor Lawrence Wong who rose to fame with his role in Chinese drama Story of Yanxi Palace can also be found on Threads.

Mediacorp actors Richie Koh and Chantalle Ng have joined the platform, so have funnymen like mrbrown and Kumar.

Leading the pack in terms of follower count is JJ Lin. The Mandopop superstar already has more than 48,000 followers as at Thursday evening.