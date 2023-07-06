Meta launches Twitter rival Threads - but not in Europe

WASHINGTON - Facebook behemoth Meta officially will launch Threads, its text-based rival to Twitter, on Wednesday – but its release in Europe has been delayed over regulatory concerns.

Threads will be the biggest rival yet to Mr Elon Musk-owned Twitter, which has seen a series of potential competitors emerge but not yet replace one of social media’s most iconic companies, despite its epic struggles.

A holding web page said the launch of Mr Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads was advanced to 11pm GMT on Thursday (7am Singapore time on Friday), after it was initially planned for 2pm GMT on Thursday.

The app will be introduced as a spin-off of Instagram, giving it a built-in audience of more than two billion users and thus sparing it the challenge of starting from scratch.

“It’s as simple as that: If an Instagram user with a large number of followers such as Kardashian or a Bieber or a Messi begins posting on Threads regularly, a new platform could quickly thrive,” strategic financial analyst Brian Wieser said on Substack.

Mr Zuckerberg is widely understood to be taking advantage of Mr Musk’s chaotic ownership of Twitter to push out the new product, which the company hopes will become the new communication channel for celebrities, companies and politicians.

The two men are known to be bitter rivals – and have even offered to meet each other in a fighting cage to wrestle it out.

This came after a Meta executive reportedly told employees that Threads would be like Twitter, but “sanely run”.

Under Mr Musk, Twitter has seen content moderation reduced to a minimum with glitches and rash decisions tarnishing the site’s reputation with celebrities and major advertisers, many of whom have fled.

Mr Musk hired advertising executive Linda Yaccarino to steady the ship, but she has not been spared his whimsy.

The Tesla tycoon said last week that he was cutting access to Twitter in what he called an temporary measure to ward off AI companies from “scraping” the site to train their technology.

Mr Musk then angered Twitter’s most devoted aficionados by declaring that access to its TweetDeck product - which allows users to view a fast flow of tweets at once - would be for paying customers only.