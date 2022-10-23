From home and car loans to investing: How you can benefit by going green

Q: I’m trying to be more eco-conscious. I bring my own bag when grocery shopping and use reusable containers for takeaways. What else can I do to live more sustainably?

A: It’s fantastic that you are actively doing your part for the environment. We shouldn’t underestimate the impact we can make if all of us take small steps to live more sustainably.

An eco-friendly practice you can adopt with your finances is to always question whether something is a need or a want. Cutting down on purchases we don’t truly need can reduce unnecessary waste and, as a bonus, help us save more given today’s rising cost of living.

Of course, many of our expenditures are unavoidable. When you do shop, consider buying from green merchants. We are trying to help consumers make more conscious choices by offering deals through the UOB EVOL credit card with sustainable merchants, ranging from dining and fashion to home furnishing companies.

We can also make a difference right where we live. For example, the EVOL card offers rebates and deals on green energy plans. If you are thinking of buying a new home, consider one with a BCA Green Mark certification, which means its design and operations are certified to be more eco-friendly.

Our UOB Go Green Home Loan offers incentives for choosing such homes. Our U-Solar programme also makes it easier for you to switch to solar power, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and save on utility costs at the same time.

Sustainability starts with our everyday choices. Every little bit counts.

Q: I need a car to drive my young kids and parents around, and I’m considering an electric vehicle (EV). But the current Certificate of Entitlement (COE) costs are so high. Any tips on how I can own a car without breaking the bank?

A: COE prices have reached record highs lately, but if you do need a car, there are many ways owning an EV can help you save money.

In recent years, the government has reduced the road tax for EVs, while introducing schemes offering rebates and fee savings for EV owners. With Singapore aiming to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040, we will likely see other future programmes designed to make owning an EV more affordable and convenient.

To help EV owners save even more, our UOB Go Green Car Loan offers promotional interest rates and three months of free charging. On top of that, you receive three Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). RECs represent energy produced from renewable sources, which means you can help support the development of renewable energy projects through your loan.