Freebies snapped up in an hour, retailers upbeat as visitors throng Cars@Expo 2022

SINGAPORE - When 39-year-old Alphonsus Tan and his wife welcomed their third child earlier this year, the couple realised it was time to swop their Toyota Corolla for a bigger family car.

Mr Tan, who is self-employed, seized the chance to look at the many options on offer at the Cars@Expo 2022 show on Saturday (Aug 13), the event's first day.

The two-day show is being held at the Singapore Expo halls 3B and 4 from 10am to 8pm.

The Cars@Expo, usually an annual affair, returned after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It marks the resumption of large-scale, in-person motoring events and is the largest car exhibition in scale in Singapore since the Government eased safe distancing measures.

The last show was held on Oct 5 and 6, 2019. Organisers this year expect 80,000 visitors in total.

Said Mr Tan: "This event is very timely. I have been looking for a family car, like a sport utility vehicle (SUV), but I have not had the time to go around to the different showrooms. I'm not going to purchase (a car) today, but I have been to a few booths... and have a better idea of what I want."

Organised by SPH Media, Cars@Expo, which is free to visitors, features 150 new and pre-owned cars and 29 exhibitors from 36 brands, including Audi, BMW, Seat, Honda, Kia, Jaguar, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Many visitors arrived early to snag attractive deals for cars and motoring accessories. There are also giveaways for attendees.

More than $35,000 worth of freebies are up for grabs on each day of the event. On Saturday, freebies reserved for the first 1,000 visitors were snapped up by 11am, said the organisers.

Mr M. Tiru Malai Maaran, 28, who had learnt about the show from the radio, turned up to check out the various electric vehicles (EV) on offer.

For the first time, exhibitors include fully electric vehicle makers, such as Swedish brand Polestar, British brand MG and Chinese brand BYD, the world's largest EV manufacturer.

Mr Tiru said: "There has been plenty of talk and push for people to get EVs. I have thought about it and when I heard there were EV makers with booths here, I thought it was a good chance for me to clear some doubts that I have."

While adult visitors were immersed in an automotive wonderland, a dedicated corner kept children entertained with a movie-screening marathon and colouring activities.

Visitors were not the only ones who welcomed the return of the car exhibition. Retailers were just as pleased to take part in a physical fair.