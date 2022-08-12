Shortlist, choose, budget: A guide to buying a pre-owned car

For models that are more common on the roads, you will have more choices at competitive prices for comparison.

Maintenance too will be relatively easier as spare parts would be easier

to find.

Consider the details

Besides browsing the pre-owned listings online, make it a point to visit dealerships, and arrange viewings so that you can find out more about your potential purchase.

Mr Dennis Lim, general manager of Wearnes Pre-Owned, says: “Things to look out for in a pre-owned car include: No visible damage to the car, a thorough record of servicing history from an authorised agent, low mileage and a conservative number of previous owners.”

Viewing a car that looks as good as the day it was driven out of the showroom makes it an enticing proposition.

The odd scratch or ding is inevitable with regular use, but look out for larger dents and areas with uneven paintwork, or mismatched fixtures which may suggest a past incident.

Service records give an overview of how regularly a car has had servicing as part of regular maintenance.

It is a plus, and not to mention peace of mind, if the car has been consistently taken care of by its authorised dealer.

A lower mileage is highly sought-after because it generally indicates that a car has experienced less wear and tear.

And with fewer previous owners, chances of the car being involved in accidents and racking up high mileage are much lower.