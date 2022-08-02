Full-electric auto makers, new rides and exclusive deals: What visitors can expect at car show

A total of 34 exhibitors with 25 car brands will be making their presence felt at Cars@Expo 2022, which makes its return after two years.

Organised by SPH Media, this edition of the car show is the largest in scale in Singapore since the government eased safe distancing measures.

Held on Aug 13 and 14 at the Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4, the show aims to bring back the excitement of in-person events and for motor buffs to experience the thrill of seeing new cars in the metal.