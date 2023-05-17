Four food importers fined almost $60,000 in total for various offences, including illegally importing fruits and vegetables

SINGAPORE - A meat importer was fined $35,000 on Wednesday for selling imported food without inspection and proper certification.

Chee Song Foods was one of four food importers fined for various food offences, including illegally importing fruits and vegetables and operating an unlicensed cold store.

The licensed meat importer had imported 27,000kg of frozen chicken products on July 29, 2022, and failed to arrange for inspection, examination, and certification by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) before selling the products, the agency said on Wednesday.

All imported meat products have to be inspected, examined and certified by an authorised examiner before it is sold, distributed or exported, SFA added. Meat products found unfit for human consumption will be seized and disposed.

Those convicted of failing to arrange for imported meat to be inspected before sale or distribution are liable to a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment not exceeding 12 months, or both. Those convicted of selling meat that has not been inspected can be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Separately, a food importer, along with its director and the licensee of another wholesaler of fruits and vegetables, were fined for illegally importing fresh fruits and vegetables.

Food importer Chin Sam Chiap was fined $7,000 for the offence, while its director Chin Kang Chwee was fined $5,000 for failing to prevent the offence.

On Aug 25, 2022, a truck with food produce consigned to Chin Sam Chiap was stopped and referred for checks during a joint operation by SFA and the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority at the Woodlands Checkpoint. Some 176 kg worth of undeclared fresh fruits and vegetables were found and seized.

Sim Ee Jiun, the licensee of wholesaler Chop Weng Hoi, was also fined $5,800 for illegally importing about 110kg of undeclared and under-declared fresh fruits and vegetables. About 496kg of undeclared and “minimally processed” vegetables were also found. All the produce found were seized.