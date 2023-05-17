More than 6 tonnes of illegally imported food seized in raids

SINGAPORE - About 6.8 tonnes of illegally imported food from Thailand and Myanmar were seized in raids conducted between last Thursday and Saturday.

Multiple locations, including an industrial building at Mandai Link and food retail establishments at Textile Centre and Peninsula Plaza, were raided, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday.

In one instance, SFA officers found large quantities of insect products including silkworms, as well as processed and raw meat products such as beef, pork, chicken, mutton and pig’s blood in a vehicle near the Mandai Link industrial building.

The food had been illegally imported from Thailand without a valid licence.

Two permanent residents were also found operating an unlicensed cold store with three freezers in a warehouse at the industrial building.

SFA officers discovered that imported processed and raw meat as well as insect products from Thailand and Myanmar were being sold illegally at eight food retail establishments at Textile Centre and Peninsula Plaza. The products included duck, pork, mutton and crickets.

Three of these establishments were also operating without a valid licence.

SFA said investigations are under way.

Illegally imported food products from unknown sources can pose a food safety risk, the agency warned.

It added that meat and its products can only be imported by licensed importers from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with Singapore’s food safety requirements.

Those convicted of possessing meat and seafood products imported without a valid import permit for the purpose of selling can be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Operating unlicensed food establishments and the illegal storage of meat and seafood at unlicensed facilities also pose a food safety risk, SFA added.