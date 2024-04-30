Flipping prata: Singapore job offering ‘high’ salary for Malaysian prata chef sparks debate

SINGAPORE - A recent job advertisement promising a monthly salary of RM5,000 (S$1,420) for a Malaysian prata chef in Singapore has sparked a debate on the wages of prata cooks.

The advertisement, posted in Malaysia’s New Straits Times (NST) in April, said successful hires would be provided accommodation, meals and access to a prayer room.

The pay package, which is comparable to some white-collar jobs in Malaysia, has ignited discussion over whether it was sufficient given Singapore’s cost of living.

Mr Jeremy Lim, vice-president of the Restaurant and Bistro Owners Association in Malaysia, told NST that the RM5,000 salary was not as “luxurious” as it seems.

“Rental of a room alone can be anywhere from six hundred to eight hundred dollars. Then your daily expenses and transport will cost you more,” he added.

“The offered salary may sound substantial in ringgit terms, but when converted to Singapore dollars and considering the cost of living on the island, it might not provide the desired quality of life.”

Latest data from Malaysia’s Department of Statistics shows that the median monthly income for formal workers in Malaysia stands at RM2,600.

Compared with this, some roti prata shop owners in Malaysia say the RM5,000 salary is good.

Checks by The Straits Times on Facebook pages and blog sites show foreign prata cooks here are paid around $1,200, which typically includes lodging and food.

Popular Indian eatery Springleaf Prata Place told ST that “a Malaysian roti prata chef typically earns between $1,200 and $1,800” depending on their expertise and experience.

Accounting for meals and accommodation, a spokesman for the eatery chain said, pay packages can amount to about $2,400 a month.

Mr Amirul Hakimi Ali, manager of Ali Roti Canai Tsunami in Kuala Lumpur, told ST that “a roti canai chef in Malaysia would normally earn between RM1,000 and RM2,000”, and that a salary of RM5,000 would usually be for someone more educated and with more experience.

“For those (who are) unattached and without family responsibilities, such an opportunity in Singapore could be appealing,” he added.