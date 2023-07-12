Five primary schools filled about half their places by the end of Phase 1

SINGAPORE - Five primary schools have filled about half of their spots, after the first phase of the 2023 Primary 1 registration exercise wrapped up on July 5.

Phase 1, for children with older siblings already enrolled in the school, took place on July 4 and July 5.

The five schools that had about half of their places taken up were Chua Chu Kang Primary, Fern Green Primary, Gongshang Primary, Rosyth School and Tao Nan School, according to figures of vacancies for the next phase that were published on the Ministry of Education’s website on Tuesday.

Topping the list was Fern Green Primary School in Sengkang, which had filled 54 per cent of its total vacancies. It had 50 places left for Phase 2A, which is for children who have a parent or sibling who is a former pupil, or those who have a parent who is a member of the school advisory or management committee, or a staff member. Children from MOE kindergartens under the primary school of their choice also qualify for this phase.

The MOE announced on its website on Tuesday the number of places left for Phase 2A for all 181 primary schools. The figures do not include the 60 reserved places for Phases 2B and 2C, set aside by MOE since 2022 to ensure schools remain accessible to as many children as possible.

Popular schools like Tao Nan School in Marine Parade had 117 spots left for Phase 2A, out of its total of 360 places. Rosyth School in Serangoon had 75 places out of 270 spots left.

Phase 2A starts on Wednesday and ends on Friday.