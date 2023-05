When the slogan “Every School, a Good School” was introduced in 2012 by then Education Minister Heng Swee Keat, critics said this was far from reality. Others dismissed it as a mere platitude.

Mr Heng later went on to clarify the essence of this vision: every school is good in its own way and should aspire to develop its own unique and valuable niche, thereby bringing out the best in their students and contributing to a diverse and vibrant school landscape.