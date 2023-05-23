Primary 1 registration starts on July 4 for admission in 2024

SINGAPORE – Registration for children entering Primary 1 in 2024 will start on July 4, 2023, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday.

From this year’s exercise, parents can use the new online P1 Registration Portal for all five stages – Phases 1, 2A, 2B, 2C, and 2C Supplementary – to register their child in their chosen school.

The portal, which will go live on July 4 and is accessible via MOE’s P1 Registration website, replaces the online application form (for Phase 1, 2A and 2B) and the P1 Internet System (for Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary) used in previous years.

To log in to the portal, parents will require a valid Singpass with 2-Factor Authentication (2FA), said the MOE. Parents are advised to set up their Singpass 2FA early and ensure that their Singpass account is valid before the registration exercise starts.

From 2023, MOE will also publish data from the preceding year’s P1 Registration Exercise to better support parents in their selection of primary schools.

Starting from May 23, parents may refer to str.sg/iJhP for last year’s data, which will include the number of vacancies, registration applicants, and balloting information in the respective phases for each school.

“If balloting was conducted for a specific phase, parents would see the category that balloting was conducted for, the number of vacancies available in the ballot, and the number of applicants who participated in the ballot,” said the MOE.

“Parents can also view a list of schools within 2km of their residence and check whether these schools were oversubscribed in specific phases during last year’s Exercise.”

This information is in addition to the number of available spots in each school for the 2023 registration exercise, which will be provided online from mid-June and updated along the way.

“However, such statistics should not be taken as final during the Exercise due to its dynamic nature, as parents can withdraw and make changes throughout the registration period,” said the MOE.

Schools will also not be able to provide additional information beyond what is available on MOE’s website.