Fire breaks out at Vietnamese restaurant in Geylang

SINGAPORE - A Vietnamese restaurant in Geylang caught fire in the evening of Jan 10.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 136 Sims Avenue at around 6pm.

The fire involved contents of the restaurant’s kitchen, which was in a first-floor unit of a three-storey shophouse. The fire was extinguished using two water jets.

SCDF assessed one person for burn injuries but the person declined to be taken to hospital.

According to Chinese news outlet Shin Min News Daily, the fire started inside a kitchen exhaust pipe and was followed by two loud explosions.

Two restaurant employees were in the kitchen preparing for the evening’s dinner service when the fire broke out, Shin Min reported.

One of them had initially tried to put out the fire, but was eventually forced to evacuate as the blaze was too intense.

The owner of a nearby eatery told Shin Min that his employees had heard the explosions and ran out to check on the situation. They subsequently saw thick smoke and flames coming from the back of the burning restaurant.

He added that the neighbouring restaurants had to wait about one to two hours before staff were allowed back inside to resume operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.