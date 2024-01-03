Trailer engulfed in flames along BKE

SINGAPORE – A trailer burst into flames on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Jan 3, leaving a raging inferno before the Turf Club Avenue exit.

A video of the trailer engulfed in bright orange blaze, with some of the flames reaching up to the trees by the side of the road, was circulated on social media.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the fire on the northbound section of the BKE at about 8pm, said no one was injured.

The fire, which involved the contents of a container on the trailer, was extinguished using two hose reels, said SCDF.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.