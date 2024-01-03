Trailer engulfed in flames along BKE

The fire, which involved the contents of a container on the trailer, was extinguished using two hose reels. SCREENGRAB FROM SGROAD BLOCKS / TRAFFIC NEWS/TELEGRAM
Chin Hui Shan
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

SINGAPORE – A trailer burst into flames on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Jan 3, leaving a raging inferno before the Turf Club Avenue exit.

A video of the trailer engulfed in bright orange blaze, with some of the flames reaching up to the trees by the side of the road, was circulated on social media.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the fire on the northbound section of the BKE at about 8pm, said no one was injured.

The fire, which involved the contents of a container on the trailer, was extinguished using two hose reels, said SCDF.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
Car catches fire near Woodleigh Mall; no injuries reported
Singapore man burned to death in Johor car crash: Malaysia police

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top