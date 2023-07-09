FairPrice turns 50: Seven facts about the supermarket chain

SINGAPORE – Here are seven facts you may not know about FairPrice:

1. FairPrice and Sheng Siong share the same labour roots

In 1978, then MP and National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) president Phey Yew Kok invested $17,000 of unapproved union funds to set up Savewell, previously known as Forward Supermarket.

After being charged with misappropriating the money, he went on the run. The supermarket chain soon became neck-deep in debt.

Savewell’s managing director Aw Chwee Seng turned to a young man who ran the pork counter at the Savewell store in Ang Mo Kio, offering to sell the outlet to him for $20,000.

The 24-year-old pig farmer turned butcher bought the store, and Savewell became Sheng Siong. Mr Lim Hock Chee, now 62, went on to build a grocery empire.

2. Spurned by glitzy shopping centres in the 1990s

FairPrice wanted to operate in glitzy shopping centres in the 1990s, but was not welcomed because of its heartland image and working-class customers.

After being spurned repeatedly, it entered into property development with CapitaLand, then known as DBS Land, to build Tampines Mall and became its anchor tenant. Today, it is the supermarket that every mall developer hopes to have.

3. Failed concepts

FairPrice diversified into other concepts, but was not always successful.

Liberty Market, with its array of American products, opened in Plaza Singapura in 1998 and Jurong Point in 2000. The American appeal soon wore off, with the Jurong Point outlet closing in 2002 and the Plaza Singapura outlet in 2003.

However, FairPrice rolled out FairPrice Xtra hypermarket in 2006 and FairPrice Finest in 2007 to market success.