Challenging for FairPrice to keep prices low amid inflation, even as it offers discounts: CEO

SINGAPORE - It will be challenging for supermarket chain FairPrice to keep prices consistently low, as Singapore and the rest of the world grapple with high levels of inflation, said FairPrice Group chief executive Vipul Chawla.

And the pressure to keep prices low will become even more intense in the next 12 to 18 months, he added during an interview with The Straits Times.

Mr Vipul said: “We are facing unprecedented levels of inflation. While we will do the best we can to fund (discount) programmes, inflation is real.

“We source our goods from all over the world. We are not in control of the prices they sell to us, and yet we are holding prices or offering discounts. That does become challenging.”

But Mr Vipul added that should prices need to be corrected to keep up with inflation, the increase would be “fair” for consumers.

Earlier in November, FairPrice said it would be giving a 1 per cent discount for 500 commonly bought items for the first half of 2023 to offset the additional goods and services tax (GST) increase.

The grocery chain also has various discount programmes throughout the week, and previously also slashed prices on specific items, such as eggs and cooking oil, when these items became more expensive.

These discounts are funded in different ways, such as by using economies of scale to get a better bargain with suppliers. But in some instances, profit margins will still be impacted, especially when the supermarket absorbs the price increases, said Mr Vipul.

One example was during Malaysia’s export ban on chickens to Singapore in June. The last-minute scramble to make sure shelves remained full resulted in some additional costs that were not passed on to consumers, he said.

The ban, which took place just three months after Mr Vipul joined the Group, is one of many challenges that have kept him busy since he took on the role in April.

Before he joined, he was president of Pizza Hut International, a brand under American fast food company Yum! Brands. Prior to that, he worked at consumer goods company Unilever, where he held a number of roles.